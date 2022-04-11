Careful planning went into New Orleans-born artist's tiny signature ceramic pots

In 2019, a community coalition led by the Education Research Alliance for New Orleans carried out the first New Orleans Citywide Youth Survey. Nearly 4,000 students at 21 New Orleans public schools participated. The findings highlighted some good news about New Orleans students, particularly their high aspirations for the future, belief that education and effort are valuable, and feelings that their teachers challenge them. At the same time, students’ answers underscored a serious concern: pervasive differences in Black and White students’ experiences in their schools and neighborhoods. Black students were less likely to report feeling safe in their schools, their neighborhoods, and in the presence of police. And they were less likely to report that their teachers were successful at managing and connecting with students.

