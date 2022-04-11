ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Careful planning went into New Orleans-born artist's tiny signature ceramic pots

NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Vibrant glazes bubble lusciously, crack sharply and drip dangerously off the edges of meticulous little “Weed” Pots by Doyle Lane. In 2021, the New Orleans Museum...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Lens

Let’s listen to New Orleans youth

In 2019, a community coalition led by the Education Research Alliance for New Orleans carried out the first New Orleans Citywide Youth Survey. Nearly 4,000 students at 21 New Orleans public schools participated. The findings highlighted some good news about New Orleans students, particularly their high aspirations for the future, belief that education and effort are valuable, and feelings that their teachers challenge them. At the same time, students’ answers underscored a serious concern: pervasive differences in Black and White students’ experiences in their schools and neighborhoods. Black students were less likely to report feeling safe in their schools, their neighborhoods, and in the presence of police. And they were less likely to report that their teachers were successful at managing and connecting with students.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Randi's ride ahead of the New Orleans Air Show

BELLE CHASSE, La. — As excitement fills the air for the New Orleans Air Show, WDSU's Randi Rousseau was invited to take a ride on one of the stunt planes featured during the event. Ken Rieder, lead pilot with Redline Air Shows, took Randi up in his homemade RV-8...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
WDSU

LIST: St. Joseph's Day altars across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — St. Joseph's Day altars are now displayed at several locations across the New Orleans area. According to the Archdiocese of New Orleans, The St. Joseph Altar or St. Joseph Table is an old tradition from Sicily. "The island was suffering from a horrific drought and the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pots#Ceramic#Decorative Arts#American
NOLA.com

Scene: Mandeville Live! concert series has Mandeville rocking

The Mandeville Live! Free Friday spring concert series is off to a lively start at the Mandeville Trailhead. A packed crowd was on hand to view the Sugar Shakers recently, with upcoming performances by Witness, The Mystics, Greg Martinez and The Delta Kings, and Amanda Shaw set to perform on future Fridays at 6:30 p.m. The series is free to the public, with food truck vendors and beverages available on site with food and drinks to purchase.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Second Line Stages to triple in size as local film business booms

Second Line Stages, one of the largest television and film studio operators in Louisiana, is tripling the size of its Lower Garden District space as movie production again booms in New Orleans. The sound stage operator and its Culver City, California-based financial backers, Hackman Capital Partners, began construction this month...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

With Creole, Caribbean and cocktails, Afrodisiac brings vibrant new restaurant to Gentilly

The barbecue shrimp at Afrodisiac are big, beautiful and buttery. They’re also spicy, though not in the usual black pepper way of the New Orleans staple. Here, the heat comes from a Jamaican jerk seasoning, pulsing with Scotch bonnet pepper, a strong dose of allspice and thyme. The first bite pops on the palate and then keeps coming, not overwhelming, but robust and riveting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NOLA.com

Hurricane Katrina swamped his family's Lakeview home. He rebuilt it as a Tuscan-style showplace.

Lifelong New Orleans resident Al Petrie has an abiding love for Lakeview and a respect for his roots there. When 11 feet of post-Hurricane Katrina floodwater inundated the 1940s house where he and his two siblings grew up, Petrie turned tragedy into triumph, building a house that mimicked aspects of the former family home but also called to mind his preferred style, that of an Italian villa.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy