North Macedonia: Teachers strike as power, food prices soar

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has sent gas prices soaring across the globe, including in the U.S. Many consumers want to know if there will be a gas shortage. Americans were paying more at the pump before Russia invaded Ukraine, but prices went even higher after the war started. The COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns depressed gas demand, which came roaring back when nobody expected it. Recently, the prices broke the all-time high record from 2008.

TRAFFIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO