ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Veteran actor says Will Smith must return Oscar

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hs3mj_0f5kPKW700

( The Hill ) — Veteran actor Harry J. Lennix said that Will Smith must return his Oscar in the wake of Smith’s onstage altercation with comedian Chris Rock late last month.

In a Variety column published on Saturday , Lennix, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, wrote that Smith needs to realize that actions have consequences, adding that the best option for him is to return his award.

“Smith needs to express-mail his golden trophy back to the Academy and publicly state something to the effect of: ‘Out of respect for the 94 years of honor conferred upon this award, I do not in good conscience feel worthy of being its custodian,’ ” Lennix wrote in his column.

“Of the many unsettling things said in the aftermath of the slap, the most galling to me was his reference to the influence of a higher power during his surreal acceptance speech after he won for his work in ‘King Richard’ less than an hour after his act of violence — and the Academy’s equally shocking decision not to eject Smith from the ceremony,” Lennix added.

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then won the best male actor Oscar later in the evening for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’s father, Richard Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

Academy bans Will Smith from the Oscars for 10 years

Lennix also wrote that the incident stripped the “prestige” from the award ceremony, noting that other attendees gave Smith a standing ovation after he won the Oscar.

“The stain on the Motion Picture Academy cannot be easily remediated. The only hope for a justifiable grace must involve Smith voluntarily returning his award for best actor,” Lennix concluded in his column.

The academy’s Board of Governors announced on Friday they have placed Smith on a 10-year ban from attending any academy event as a result of his altercation with Rock.

In a statement to The Hill, Smith, who resigned as a member of the academy earlier this month, accepted the punishment handed to him by the Board of Governors, saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Video of Will Smith's frustration with wife Jada Pinkett Smith resurfaces after Oscars slap scandal

Footage of a tense moment between Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced in the wake of the actor's now-viral slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars. On Thursday, a 2019 clip from one of Pinkett Smith's past Instagram Live videos was posted to Reddit, showing the "King Richard" star growing frustrated with his wife when she brings up the couple's past marital struggles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#Harry J
IndieWire

Oscars Producer: Academy Didn’t Remove Will Smith Because Chris Rock Advocated for Him to Stay

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer wants to set the record straight about that slap. In an appearance on “Good Morning America,” the Oscars telecast producer discussed how LAPD was ready to arrest Will Smith after he slapped Best Documentary presenter Chris Rock onstage. However, Rock didn’t want Smith to be removed, according to the producer. (Sources at Deadline, however, dispute Packer’s version of events and claim that Rock was never asked if he wanted Will Smith to be removed.) When the slap happened, Packer said he thought it was a bit. “I thought it was part of something...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Joked ‘You Can’t Invite’ Him & Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Nowhere’ Amid Chris Rock Drama

The ‘King Richard’ star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Chicago

Best Actor Oscar favorite Will Smith taking 'King Richard' buzz in stride

As "King Richard," Will Smith has found the role of a lifetime and is widely expected to win his first Oscar for playing the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. He was working the the carpet at the National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani in Midtown, and...
TENNIS
WTWO/WAWV

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at 71

(WGHP) — William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor famous for his roles in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” as well as “Avengers: Infinity War” and other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has died at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar […]
CELEBRITIES
KGO

Will Smith wins his first Oscar for 'King Richard' at 94th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith dominated attention Sunday night as he took home his first Oscar statue, just minutes after slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. "I'm not crying for winning an award, but for being able to shine a light on all of the people,"...
TENNIS
KXAN

KXAN

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy