ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'Poem from a hidden boy' by 13-year-old poet Jordan Groocok

kalw.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Groocock reads from his poem "Poem...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Poetry
CBS New York

Mother of 16-year-old shooting victim Angellyh Yambo speaks out in her memory

NEW YORK -- We're learning new details about the 16-year-old girl shot and killed by a stray bullet Friday in the Bronx, and the weapon police say was involved. CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with the mother of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo on Monday, just days after she was killed not far from her high school. Yanely Henriquez said she spoke about her baby girl to honor her memory."She was the girl I always dreamed of having," Henriquez told Mishkin over the phone, saying she's shattered. Yambo was her only daughter, the youngest of three siblings."My daughter was everything. My daughter was my light....
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Melody Holt Addresses Criticism Surrounding Martell Holt’s Planned Book Signing

Melody Holt and Martell Holt struggle to co-parent. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Holt had a very controversial divorce. She and Martell Holt opened up about his longtime affair with Arionne Curry. Although they did try to move forward, it didn’t work out. And Melody suspected that Martell was cheating again while the family was supposed to be in quarantine. So she filed for divorce. Martell would later tell her that Arionne was pregnant. So things have really been contentious between them. They have had explosive moments on the show while they argued over their failed marriage. To no surprise, co-parenting has also been a source of drama. Fans have been very opinionated about their issues. So they have also had a lot to say about the recent episode.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Fiction Addiction

Book Review: Aunty Lee's Delights

Aunty Lee's Delights(cover art from the publisher) I'm not sure how I discovered Aunty Lee's Delights: A Singaporean Mystery, by Ovidia Yu, but, you guys, what a great find. Aunty Lee is a caterer, making delicious Peranakan snacks and meals, when she's not getting involved in other people's lives. Aunty Lee's a yenta, although being Singaporean, she would say kaypoh instead. The chatty widow makes a memorable investigator, always curious about people and insisting she can learnt heir true character from the way they eat her cooking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy