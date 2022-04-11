'Poem from a hidden boy' by 13-year-old poet Jordan Groocok

Melody Holt and Martell Holt struggle to co-parent. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Holt had a very controversial divorce. She and Martell Holt opened up about his longtime affair with Arionne Curry. Although they did try to move forward, it didn’t work out. And Melody suspected that Martell was cheating again while the family was supposed to be in quarantine. So she filed for divorce. Martell would later tell her that Arionne was pregnant. So things have really been contentious between them. They have had explosive moments on the show while they argued over their failed marriage. To no surprise, co-parenting has also been a source of drama. Fans have been very opinionated about their issues. So they have also had a lot to say about the recent episode.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO