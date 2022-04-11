ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka's prime minister calls for patience as protests continue

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7lJS_0f5kP80e00

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said the country had reached a decisive juncture and called for patience as protests continued over the government’s handling of a deepening economic crisis.

In a televised address, Rajapaksa said that the government, which is led by his younger brother Gotabaya, will bring back a fertiliser subsidy for farmers, who were badly hit by a ban on the product last year that was later rolled back.

“The President and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Opposition calls for arrest of Pakistani prime minister

Members of Pakistan's opposition called for the arrest of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday after the embattled leader's allies in parliament continued to block a no-confidence vote that the country's Supreme Court had ordered to proceed, NDTV reports. Government sources told Al Jazeera just after 10:00 p.m. local time...
WORLD
Reuters

Sri Lanka heads to IMF to end economic crisis, president says

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka will work with the International Monetary Fund to help solve the country’s economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday, setting a target of cutting its trade deficit by about 14% this year. The Indian Ocean nation’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the...
WORLD
International Business Times

Sri Lanka To Begin Official Talks With IMF Next Month As Protests Grow

Sri Lanka will start official talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday, as the government seeks to stave off the island nation's worst economic crisis in years amid growing protests. "Sri Lanka will begin formal talks with the IMF next month," spokesman...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
SFGate

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Anti-government protests roiled Sri Lanka's capital on Tuesday amid demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory. Tens of thousands of people gathered outside of the president's office in Colombo, led by supporters of the opposition...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Colombo
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
CBS News

Here's how Western sanctions are pummelling Russia's economy

A month into the most severe and coordinated sanctions by Western governments, Russia's economy is showing signs of cracking. With the ruble seesawing in value against the dollar and many educated Russians reportedly fleeing the nation, Russia's economy is facing a contraction unlike any it's ever seen before. "The current crisis will wipe out 15 years of economic development," the Institute of International Finance said in a report.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy