Queens, NY

Machete-wielding man shot by police after Queens domestic dispute: NYPD

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 27-year-old "emotionally-disturbed" man who was carrying a machete was shot by police after responding to a domestic dispute in Queens on Monday morning.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Kenneth Corey said officers responded at 9:48 a.m. reporting an "emotionally-disturbed" person was armed with a weapon the vicinity of 33rd Street and Broadway in Astoria.

The female 911 caller, the mother of his 3-year-old son, said she had repeatedly asked the man to leave the apartment, but he refused to do so, according to Corey.

He said she told 911 operators that the man had taken a "lot of pills," threatened his own life and was carrying a machete.

When the four officers arrived, they were told the individual was still armed. As officers tried to remove people from the apartment, the man confronted them in a narrow hallway holding the 911 caller's mother.

After getting the older woman out of the apartment, the officers deployed a Taser. Police said when it had no effect, one officer discharged his weapon around 3 times, striking the man in the groin-area.

The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. He was taken into surgery but is expected to survive.

Two officers are being evaluated, but no one else was struck by gunfire or injured during the incident.

The machete was recovered at the scene, Corey said.

The 911 caller, reportedly his girlfriend, earlier said she called police over an alleged argument and police allegedly shot him in front of their 3-year-old son for no reason.

Corey said the child was inside the apartment during the incident, but it is unclear at this time where he precisely was.

The Administration for Children's Services is conducting its own investigation as well.

The chief said there is a "rather extensive" history between the 911 caller and the individual, with multiple allegations of domestic assault, harassment and orders of protection which have been violated on multiple occasions.

The man also has a prior arrest for assaulting a police officer which will be investigated as well.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Comments / 2

#Nypd#Police#Domestic Violence#Machete#Nyc Health Hospitals#Nypd News#Nypdnews
1010WINS

New York City, NY
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

