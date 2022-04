Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Easter is almost here, and if there’s one thing we love about this time of year, it’s the bags of colorful Easter candy that line the shelves of all of our favorite stores. But the hard truth is that a lot of the time, these candies are made for kids, meaning the packaging and all that might look fun and colorful and bright, but the flavor can be a bit lacking. That’s why...

SHOPPING ・ 26 DAYS AGO