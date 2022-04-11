ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

It Could Hit 70 Degrees This Week In Chicago

By Mack Liederman
blockclubchicago.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — It’ll be mostly sunny with spats of showers in Chicago this week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with an expected high temperature of 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Services. Isolated showers...

