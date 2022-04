Third through eighth graders competed in the Regional Final Spelling Bee at LC Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center Theatre on Saturday. The Scripps Regional Final Spelling Bee took place at the Laredo College Center Theatre to a combined 66 competing spellers from United and Laredo Independent School District to the test. By 11:24 a.m., nearly two and a half hours later after its start time at 9, only two spellers were left on stage to compete for the No. 1 spot. Both spellers could not be any different. One poised and confident, the other a cautious,...

LAREDO, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO