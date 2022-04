Saturday was a perfect day for track and field, and local athletes capitalized at the Eagle Valley Invitational in Gypsum, claiming multiple event wins. Ian Pennington earned points in the field for the Devils, winning the pole vault (12 feet, ) inches) over Lake County’s Jace Peters (11’6”), who placed in the top three in the 1600 meters, 800, and pole vault for an unconventional triple. Patrick Friery vaulted 11 feet to place third in the event for Battle Mountain. Eagle Valley’s vault crew swept its home meet, with Freshman Kenzie Cosper scoring 10 points for the host team with her win (9’0“).

EAGLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO