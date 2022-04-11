ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden's sister, longtime campaign manager Valerie Biden Owens on "Growing Up Biden"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens sits down with...

Comments / 34

Biden is dazed & confused
3d ago

Growing up crime family…. blame everyone else for you’re mistakes Biden’s.

Reply(14)
45
Lighting bulk
3d ago

You know everybody want to blame all this disaster on President Trump. And how long have President Trump been gone? And all of this chaos started right under Biden an his administration. So President Trump do not have nothing to do with any of Biden mess that him an his son got going on with these foreign leaders. So when is you people going to realize that Biden is a sick man? And the sad part about it all. His wife nose it, but as long as she getting paid. Jill Biden could care less about him. And that's how it is.

Reply
4
luckyone
3d ago

How much money can we steal and how much of Americans can we destroy

Reply
23
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
#Campaign Manager
Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
Fox News

Psaki says Joe Biden and his son Hunter 'were not office mates'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied on Wednesday previous reports that claimed Hunter Biden and his father, President Biden, were "office mates." Asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about "evidence that the president, at one point, was office mates with Hunter and his brother Jim here in D.C.," Psaki said the reports were "not accurate."
CBS News

