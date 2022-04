With an exciting, 3-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers, Seiya Suzuki officially has his first MLB home run with the Chicago Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is officially a MLB home run hitter. The slugger, who recently signed with the Chicago Cubs and made his way to Chicago after a thrilling Nippon Professional Baseball career with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, hit one heck of a home run for the Cubs early in the game Sunday afternoon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO