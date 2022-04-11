ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Things to Know- April 12

Athens Messenger
 1 day ago

School board time change

Officials have announced that tonight’s special meeting of the Alexander School Board has been changed from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. at the Alexander Library.

There is also a special board meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Alexander Bus Garage Conference room. The board will still have its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Alexander Library.

School board President Blake Regan does not anticipate any action to be taken, following the executive sessions, at any of the meetings.

Tax deadline approaching

The deadline to file your taxes is one week away on April 18 and if you haven’t started working on yours, you’re not alone.

A new report shows nearly a third of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes and more than half of Americans (56%) don’t know the deadline falls on a different day this year.

The report indicates that 32% procrastinate because they don’t think they will get a refund and 25% say the process is too complicated/stressful

April 12 in History

On this day in 1981, NASA launched the first space shuttle, Columbia, which was designed to orbit Earth, transport people and cargo to and from orbiting spacecraft and glide to a runway landing on its return to Earth.

Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

