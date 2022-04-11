ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (4/11/22)

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Monday! Quiet weather welcomes our day with dry and clear conditions. Changes are on the horizon though. Clouds filter in today and a stray passing shower is possible this afternoon. Any stray shower...

www.mytwintiers.com

