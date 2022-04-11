ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

ZipRecruiter Review | Job Search Sites

By Gabriel Sánchez Vissepó
GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZipRecruiter is one of the leading job search sites available in the U.S. It features a simple design and user-friendly features that help job seekers find the ideal job opportunities. Continue reading to find out which are ZipRecruiter’s best features, its shortcomings, and how to best use the service...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers

(Adds details on hiring, U.S. job market) March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Talent.com raises $120M to take on Indeed and ZipRecruiter in mass-market job search

Talent.com — a portal that aggregates both job ads posted directly by recruiters as well as ads from third-party recruitment sites — has picked up $120 million, a Series B round of funding that it will use to continue expanding internationally, investing further in its programmatic search platform, and introducing new products and services for users.
ECONOMY
GreenwichTime

Monster.com Review | Job Search Sites

If you’re hunting for a new job, Monster.com is a resource well worth considering. Founded in 1995, the company is one of the first online job search services to hit the market and attracts some 35 million unique visits per month. The site offers a wide range of features for both job seekers and employers, including customizable search options and alerts, a salary estimator, career advice, and more. Have questions about Monster.com? Want to compare Monster to other job boards? Read what we have to say in our Best Job Search Sites overview.
INTERNET
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Boards#Job Opportunities#Review Site#Job Postings#Ziprecruiter Review#Automated Ai#Cons Additional#Get A Free Resume Review#Ziprecruiter Com
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Shopping
Outsider.com

Over 70% of Workers Regret Quitting Jobs During the ‘Great Resignation’

According to a new survey, more than half of all young U.S. workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” now admit they regret the change. About 72 percent of respondents said they regret quitting and feel a sense of buyer’s remorse; or that their new gig did not offer the working environment they had hoped during the interview process. All participants of the study — around 2,500 people, total — fall into either the millennial or Gen Z age range.
ECONOMY
Axios

As the workforce changes, employees want to be treated like customers

Business and thought leaders around the future of work and professional mobility came together at Axios’ inaugural What’s Next Summit on Tuesday for a discussion on how employees now prefer to be treated like customers. Why it matters: With COVID-19, the great resignation and technological shifts, everyone from...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

After mass layoffs, Better.com offers severance, health insurance to employees who voluntarily resign

Better.com executives cited the current mortgage markets for the move in an email to employees. Eligible employees will get an email later today with the ability to accept the voluntary separation. The last day for employees who are under 40 years old to accept the offer is April 15 and employees who are 40 years old and above will have up to 21 days to accept the offer, according to an email from the company obtained by TechCrunch.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

How to Answer Salary Expectation Questions in Job Interviews

Learn how to answer the salary expectation question. One of the hardest questions to be asked during a job interview is the salary expectation question. You don’t want to say something too high and price yourself out of a job you need, but you also don't want to settle for less than you deserve. So how can you answer this mind-boggling question?
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy