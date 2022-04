PRINTERS ROW — If the team behind the Hard Rock casino proposal hoped to win over the public, they may have their work cut out for them. In a contentious Tuesday night meeting at Harold Washington Library in the Loop, residents blasted city officials and company leaders for the lack of details around the project, and questioned how it would affect crime in the area and spur community investment. Some roundly rejected the idea, saying they worried about the scale of the project on the southern end of One Central, a massive mixed-use project covering 32 acres between Museum Campus and McCormick Place.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO