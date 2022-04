The long-awaited game night finally rolled around and upon walking into your friend's place, it hits you: should you take your shoes off in someone else's home? It's a good question and one that won't get the same answer across different households. You might get a breezy "whatever you prefer" from one friend and a firm "please put them on the shoe rack" from another. This is what makes it impossible to provide an easy answer, much less say which one is "correct." So what should you do when visiting someone else?

