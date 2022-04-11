Spencer Hospital Trustees Give Go Ahead to Seek Bids for Emergency Dept. Expansion

When New Jersey adopted the Uniform Trust Code, in large part in 2016, it seemed to make successor trustee appointments and the filling of vacancies in the role of trustee more efficient, supporting continuity in trust administration and the fulfilment of trustees’ fiduciary duties. However, the Superior Court rules and definitions, when read with the relevant statutes, leave a substantial gap that courts and practitioners must fill: When does a trustee not named in the governing trust instrument qualify as a successor trustee, under the Surrogate Court’s jurisdiction, versus as a substituted trustee, under the Superior Court’s jurisdiction? This distinction affects both the time and processes for these appointments, often when trust beneficiaries are most vulnerable. The Civil Practice Committee should amend the rules to clarify that a trustee nominated under a procedure within the governing trust instrument should qualify, not as a substituted trustee, but as a successor trustee, which would streamline the appointment procedure, effectuate the settlor’s intent, and harmonize the rules with the applicable statutes.

