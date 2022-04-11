ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting near Los Angeles

By Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say two people were killed and five were wounded and hospitalized in a weekend shooting near Los...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Father killed in 710 Freeway shooting remembered

A family is in mourning as they remember the life of a young father killed in a senseless shooting on the 710 Freeway. Freddy Gomez was one of four people shot in seemingly random shootings along Southern California freeways earlier this week. Gomez was killed in the shooting, while three others were hospitalized with serious […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTAL

1 woman killed, 1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating the fatal shooting of one woman and the wounding of another late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
HuffingtonPost

Shooting Wounds 4 Near South By Southwest Festival In Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said. The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willowbrook, CA
Willowbrook, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSLTV

Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police say a man wanted in connection to a gang-related shooting in the Los Angeles area has been arrested in Cedar City. Officers with the Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Metro SWAT team and FBI agents responded to the 900 South block of 25 East Wednesday morning after the FBI tracked suspect Jovani Ivan Ruvalcaba’s location to the area.
CEDAR CITY, UT
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Los Angeles#Ap
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC10

Woman found dead on Southern California beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The death of a woman whose body was found on a Southern California beach is being investigated as a murder, police said. The body was found early Sunday morning on the sand in Long Beach, police said in a statement. The woman appeared to be in her 30s.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy