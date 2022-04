Unless you work in manufacturing or product design, you probably haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about how plastic shapes are made. Look around you — see anything with a plastic casing? It was probably injection-molded, and the tool used to make the plastic was probably a royal pain in the ejector pins to manufacture. Atomic Industries is taking an industry that’s currently part science and part art, powered by skilled artisan toolmakers, and adding a layer of software to the mix in an attempt to make toolmaking cheaper, faster and more repeatable.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO