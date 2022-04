MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meijer announced Wednesday they are prepared to administer the second booster to those eligible. Eligible patients 50 and over and those with certain immunocompromising conditions – regardless of where they received their original vaccine series or first booster – can now get their second booster at all of Meijer’s pharmacies across the Midwest.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO