After more than two decades of searching for her father, Linda Chauvin will see him return home to Spokane this summer. U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin, who was a Camas mill worker, was killed in an attack during his service in World War II; his body remained scattered at a crash site in Belgium until spring 2021. He was officially accounted for March 2 after a series of excavations and anthropological analyses.

