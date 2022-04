In this episode, we visit with Geoffrey Herd, founder and Director of the Geneva Music Festival. The festival brings world class musicians of several genres to multiple venues in and around Geneva each summer. A spring benefit concert is being held Saturday, March 19 at the Gearan Center at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva. It will feature Herd on violin, Max Geissler on cello and Esther Park on piano. The concert is called “Classics and Romantics” and will feature works from Schubert, Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

GENEVA, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO