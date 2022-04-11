Flu season lasting longer across the country

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is turning much of its attention from COVID to the flu. Data shows it's on the rise across the state. Health officials encourage anyone who didn't get their flu shot in the fall or winter to get their shot now. Some COVID...
Following nine weeks of decline, influenza cases in Kentucky ticked back up. The state Department for Public Health reports that in the week ended March 12, Kentucky had 170 new confirmed cases of influenza, up from 140 the previous week. The week before that, 174 cases were reported, after a month with fewer than 100 cases per week. The state has recorded 3,228 cases this season and one flu-related death.
Seasonal influenza activity remains relatively low in the U.S. However, cases in some areas of the country are rising. Experts aren’t sure why cases are rising so late in the season but say the end of mask mandates may play a role. This flu season has been mild, again,...
April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, influenza is increasing in most of the United States. That’s according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent flu report, released Friday, which also notes that the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.
While flu season typically is completed around the end of March, Bodnar says there's a possibility it can extend into June. The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for as long as the influenza viruses are circulating.
