Indiana State

Flu season lasting longer across the country

wfft.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 mask mandates are gone in Northeast Indiana counties...

www.wfft.com

KTVL

Flu cases on the rise across Oregon. Where to get a shot

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is turning much of its attention from COVID to the flu. Data shows it's on the rise across the state. Health officials encourage anyone who didn't get their flu shot in the fall or winter to get their shot now. Some COVID...
OREGON STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. flu cases increase slightly in last few weeks; not too late to get a flu shot, season runs through May

Following nine weeks of decline, influenza cases in Kentucky ticked back up. The state Department for Public Health reports that in the week ended March 12, Kentucky had 170 new confirmed cases of influenza, up from 140 the previous week. The week before that, 174 cases were reported, after a month with fewer than 100 cases per week. The state has recorded 3,228 cases this season and one flu-related death.
KENTUCKY STATE
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Flu cases remain low in children this season

The Hartford community is stepping up for Ukraine. Officials are warning about cyberattacks. Vyne Restaurant in Middlebury is impacted by staffing shortages. A foreign cyberattack on computers in Plainfield is holding the community hostage.
HARTFORD, CT
KEYT

As Covid-19 cases fall and masks come off, flu cases are rising

After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, influenza is increasing in most of the United States. That’s according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent flu report, released Friday, which also notes that the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

