It’s a lucky day for Alison Krauss and Robert Plan fans! The duo announced they will add a second leg of their U.S. tour with tickets becoming available on April 15. The duo’s first international tour was announced late last year following the release of their new album Raise the Roof. The new summer dates include shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheater, L.A.’s Greek Theatre, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, and more shows on the east coast. Pre-sales for all newly added tour dates begin at 10 a.m. EDT on April 12th, before the general on-sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, April 15th. Find tickets and more information HERE.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO