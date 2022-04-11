ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Honey could help make brain-like computer chips, shows study

By Washington State University
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ksyns_0f5k7Gws00
Credit: Mae Mu/Unsplash.

Honey might be a sweet solution for developing environmentally friendly components for neuromorphic computers, systems designed to mimic the neurons and synapses found in the human brain.

Hailed by some as the future of computing, neuromorphic systems are much faster and use much less power than traditional computers.

Washington State University engineers have demonstrated one way to make them more organic too.

In a study published in Journal of Physics D, the researchers show that honey can be used to make a memristor, a component similar to a transistor that can not only process but also store data in memory.

“This is a very small device with a simple structure, but it has very similar functionalities to a human neuron,” said Feng Zhao, associate professor of WSU’s School of Engineering and Computer Science and corresponding author on the study.

“This means if we can integrate millions or billions of these honey memristors together, then they can be made into a neuromorphic system that functions much like a human brain.”

For the study, Zhao and first author Brandon Sueoka, a WSU graduate student in Zhao’s lab, created memristors by processing honey into a solid form and sandwiching it between two metal electrodes, making a structure similar to a human synapse.

They then tested the honey memristors’ ability to mimic the work of synapses with high switching on and off speeds of 100 and 500 nanoseconds respectively.

The memristors also emulated the synapse functions known as spike-timing dependent plasticity and spike-rate dependent plasticity, which are responsible for learning processes in human brains and retaining new information in neurons.

The WSU engineers created the honey memristors on a micro-scale, so they are about the size of a human hair.

The research team led by Zhao plans to develop them on a nanoscale, about 1/1000 of a human hair, and bundle many millions or even billions together to make a full neuromorphic computing system.

Currently, conventional computer systems are based on what’s called the von Neumann architecture. Named after its creator, this architecture involves an input, usually from a keyboard and mouse, and an output, such as the monitor.

It also has a CPU, or central processing unit, and RAM, or memory storage. Transferring data through all these mechanisms from input to processing to memory to output takes a lot of power at least compared to the human brain, Zhao said.

For instance, the Fugaku supercomputer uses upwards of 28 megawatts, roughly equivalent to 28 million watts, to run while the brain uses only around 10 to 20 watts.

The human brain has more than 100 billion neurons with more than 1,000 trillion synapses, or connections, among them.

Each neuron can both process and store data, which makes the brain much more efficient than a traditional computer, and developers of neuromorphic computing systems aim to mimic that structure.

Several companies, including Intel and IBM, have released neuromorphic chips which have the equivalent of more than 100 million “neurons” per chip, but this is not yet near the number in the brain.

Many developers are also still using the same nonrenewable and toxic materials that are currently used in conventional computer chips.

Many researchers, including Zhao’s team, are searching for biodegradable and renewable solutions for use in this promising new type of computing.

Zhao is also leading investigations into using proteins and other sugars such as those found in Aloe vera leaves in this capacity, but he sees strong potential in honey.

“Honey does not spoil,” he said. “It has a very low moisture concentration, so bacteria cannot survive in it. This means these computer chips will be very stable and reliable for a very long time.”

The honey memristor chips developed at WSU should tolerate the lower levels of heat generated by neuromorphic systems which do not get as hot as traditional computers. The honey memristors will also cut down on electronic waste.

“When we want to dispose of devices using computer chips made of honey, we can easily dissolve them in water,” he said. “Because of these special properties, honey is very useful for creating renewable and biodegradable neuromorphic systems.”

This also means, Zhao cautioned, that just like conventional computers, users will still have to avoid spilling their coffee on them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Waste coffee grounds could someday help detect brain waves

There's nothing like a steaming cup of joe to give your morning a quick boost. Now, there's yet another reason to love the beverage. Today, researchers report the first application of used coffee grounds as environmentally friendly electrode coatings for sensitive neurochemistry measurements. The material could eventually help scientists get a better handle on brain activity and detect minute levels of neurotransmitters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Journal Of Physics D#Honey#Wsu
MedicalXpress

First human study using sound waves to break up kidney stones shows promising results

An innovative technique called burst wave lithotripsy (BWL) may provide an effective, more accessible alternative for noninvasive treatment of kidney stones, according to initial human studies reported in the Journal of Urology, an Official Journal of the American Urological Association (AUA). Using focused ultrasound bursts to break up kidney stones,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Increasing just one more glass of booze a day can cause the brain to shrink and increase the ageing process

The fact that excessive alcohol intake is dangerous for health is well-known. But recent studies suggest that even a moderate amount of drinking can cause neurological and cardiovascular damage. For example, in a study published in Nature Communications, researchers concluded that adding just one extra drink a day causes the brain matter to reduce, leading to two years of ageing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Science News

What do we mean by ‘COVID-19 changes your brain’?

Like all writers, I spend large chunks of my time looking for words. When it comes to the ultracomplicated and mysterious brain, I need words that capture nuance and uncertainties. The right words confront and address hard questions about exactly what new scientific findings mean, and just as importantly, why they matter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly

Biologists have discovered the largest bacterium ever, and you can see it with the naked eye. Researchers found the bacterium living in Caribbean mangroves. A single cell of its thread-like body, if you want to call it that, can grow up to 2 centimeters. That’s about as long as a peanut, and around 5,000 times bigger than any other microbes we’ve discovered so far.
SCIENCE
CNET

'Magnetic Tentacle Robot' Could Slink Around Inside Patients' Lungs

"Magnetic tentacle robot" might sound like the description of a villain in a dystopian movie, but the new soft and flexible device with a sci-fi-sounding name could represent a better way to collect lung tissue samples and deliver cancer treatments. Human lungs are a maze and bronchial tubes can be...
ENGINEERING
Interesting Engineering

Scientists create brain charts that show how the brain changes over a lifetime

For decades, growth charts have been used by pediatricians as reference tools. The charts allow health professionals to plot and measure a child’s height and weight from birth to young adulthood. The percentile scores they provide, especially across multiple visits, help doctors screen for conditions such as obesity or inadequate growth, which fall at the extremes of these scores.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Biodegradable implant could help doctors monitor brain chemistry

A wireless, biodegradable sensor could offer doctors a way to monitor changes in brain chemistry without requiring a second operation to remove the implant, according to an international team of researchers. In a minimally invasive procedure on mice, the researchers inserted a wireless, biodegradable device into the deep brain region...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A single memory is stored across many connected brain regions

A new study by scientists at The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT provides the most comprehensive and rigorous evidence yet that the mammalian brain stores a single memory across a widely distributed, functionally connected complex spanning many brain regions, rather than in just one or even a few places.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Human Lung Chip: Fighting Viruses Is As Easy as Breathing

Human Lung Chip reveals the effects of breathing motions on lung immune responses and leads to repurposing of potential therapeutics for respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. The average person will take more than 600 million breaths over the course of their life. Every breath stretches the lungs’ tissues with each inhale...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Ultra-compact integrated photonic device could lead to new optical technologies

Photonic integrated circuits are essential to many technologies, including fiber-optic communications, mapping systems, and biosensors. These circuits—which use photons instead of electrons—employ optical isolators that allow photons to travel in only one direction, which prevents light from re-entering the system and destabilizing it. But guiding light in one direction often requires large magnets, making these circuits difficult to create on a small scale.
TECHNOLOGY
KPBS

Study shows worms can make complex decisions

It may sound hard to believe, but researchers at the Salk Institute say microscopic worms can make decisions. The study upends the assumption that very simple creatures act only on instinct, and it could have implications for human and artificial intelligence. KPBS Science and Technology reporter Thomas Fudge has more.
SCIENCE
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy