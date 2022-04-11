ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Marriage Boot Camp’s Judge Lynn Toler Gets Own Show ‘Commit Or Quit’: Watch The 1st Trailer

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago

HL can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the exciting details about Judge Lynn Toler’s brand-new series ‘Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler.’ From the premiere date to the first trailer, here’s everything you need to know.

Marriage Boot Camp co-host Judge Lynn Toler is laying down the gavel in hew new series Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler. HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the show will premiere May 12 at 10 p.m. on WE tv and have 8 one-hour episodes. The show will follow 8 couples under Judge Toler’s microscope. Secrets are exposed, core issues uncovered, and those closest to them give shocking testimony. When it’s all said and done, ultimately, it’s up to the Judge to have them…commit or quit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpK7o_0f5k44Tc00
The key art for ‘Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler.’ (WE tv)

Each couple’s home will be installed with surveillance cameras, so Judge Lynn Toler will be able to monitor their every interaction, including the disagreements and the makeups. Through a combination of life experiences, judicial wisdom, street smarts, cutting-edge technology, and the sworn testimony of those closest to the couples, Judge Toler will carefully review each case (relationship) before revealing the ultimate verdict. For unhitched couples who “commit,” Judge Toler marries them on the spot, and for those who “quit,” they break up for good. Married couples who “commit” will renew their vows, but for those who “quit,” Judge Toler will rule for divorce on the spot. She lets the couples know she is not here to play games but rather get to the bottom of each of their core issues and decide once and for all – Commit or Quit!

The couples who look for Judge Toler’s verdicts include:

London (37) and Andre (48) — married 6 months

London and Andre met 7 years ago at a bar in Chicago. After a 5-year on-again, off-again love affair, the two lost touch and went years without speaking. Last year, feeling like he was getting older, Andre decided that it was time to settle down and believed London was the one. After surprising her in Las Vegas, Andre proposed, and in less than 2 weeks the two got married. Now, 6 months later, both are questioning if they made the right decision. The two can’t seem to get along long enough to fix their marriage, they’re easily annoyed with each other, and they fight over every little thing. London accuses Andre of deliberately doing/saying things to get under her skin while Andre doesn’t know how much more he can take of London’s hot-head personality. They need Judge Toler’s help now before more damage is done.

Ayanna (46) and Brian (36) — married 3 years

The couple met 4 years ago at a party. The two instantly hit it off and got married in a small ceremony. While they love each other very much, the two have had issues from the beginning, including: cultural differences, age gap, and lifestyle differences. They’ve also undergone fertility issues and aren’t sure if having a baby is in the picture for them. Ayanna and Brian desperately want to save their marriage, but they’re also willing to walk away for good if Judge Lynn feels like these unresolved feelings of resentment are too big to overcome.

Ashanti (25) and Christopher (37) — dating almost 2 years

After snooping through each other’s phone’s, a year ago, they found messages/evidence of their partner communicating with the opposite sex. After taking a break and agreeing not to date anyone, Ashanti broke the agreement as payback. Now, buried under a mountain of mistrust on both parts, Ashanti and Chris are trying to rekindle the spark they once had, rebuild their relationship, and regain each other’s trust. They need Judge Toler’s help to decided if they truly have a future together, or if it’s time to let this relationship go for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYoqE_0f5k44Tc00
Judge Lynn Toler in the trailer for ‘Commit or Quit.’ (WE tv)

Antoine (36) and Kieyesia (41) — 6 years dating

Antoine and Kieyesia met on social media when Antoine slid into her DMs 6 years ago and the two have been together ever since. Unfortunately, the relationship has been anything but smooth. Antoine’s ex-fiancé, and mother of his child, continues to bud into their relationship. On top of all of the baby mama drama, Antoine’s social media persona is a source of contention for Kieyesia and she doesn’t like that she is completely absent from his world. He thinks she isn’t on his level and after 6 years of dating, both are starting to wonder if their relationship has a future. Unable to pull the trigger themselves, they need Judge Toler to come in and decide as neither are willing to go another 6 years stuck in the same place.

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler will air Thursdays on WE tv. New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday following their premiere on WE tv.

