The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series in 2022. They also just dropped the opening series of the season against the Colorado Rockies. Colorado defeated Julio Urias and the Dodgers in the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday by a final score of 9-4. Urias struggled in the start, as the left-hander completed just two innings while surrendering 6 runs (3 earned) on 6 hits while recording no strikeouts.

