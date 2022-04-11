ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

NE 14th Street Re-Opens After Water Main Repair

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, Iowa) -- The section of NE 14th Street from NE 54th...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break temporarily closes part of Lehigh Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A water main break temporarily caused a delay for drivers in the city of Allentown on Thursday. Lehigh Street was temporarily closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Jr Dr. & Auburn Street. The Lehigh County Authority reports crews worked to repair a 6” water main...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC12

Water main issue closes portion of Petersburg street

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A water main issue has closed a portion of a street in Petersburg. Northbound Adams Street is closed between Washington and Wythe streets. Crews are on scene, and barricades have been requested, police said. The City Public Works has been notified. Send it to 12 here.
PETERSBURG, VA
WTOP

Arlington water main break being repaired

A 6-inch water main break in Arlington, Virginia, is being repaired. Emergency repairs started around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 3000 Langston Boulevard, according to Arlington Department of Environmental Services. About 200 customers were affected. The department originally estimated the repairs would take until 9 p.m. Monday. But a tweeted update...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Des Moines, IA
Traffic
Polk County, IA
Government
Polk County, IA
Traffic
County
Polk County, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Des Moines, IA
Huron Daily Tribune

Maple Street Bridge re-opening delayed

MANISTEE – Manistee City Manager Bill Gambill has announced a delay in re-opening the Maple Street Bridge to vehicle traffic. Gambill said that testing had revealed some “operational issues with opening and closing” the bridge. “Load testing was performed prior to work being performed and there weren’t...
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Ne 14th Street
WSAW

UPDATE: Both water mains repaired in Marathon

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The second of two water mains that burst have been repaired. Village Administrator Andy Kurtz said the first break happened early Monday morning. Kurtz said crews were repairing the first water main break when the second broke. He said the snow made the repairs challenging as crew had to leave to plow the streets.
MARATHON, WI
CBS LA

Water Main Break Floods Streets In Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break sent a powerful river of water gushing through streets in the Westlake District early Tuesday morning. The water main break occurred in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Belmont Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. March 22, 2022. (CBSLA) The water flowed for nearly two hours before Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews shut it off. It’s unclear if any buildings suffered damage. LADWP did not confirm how many customers were without water service, or what may have caused the break. On Monday morning, a water main break flooded a street in the Hollywood Hills, just off the 101 Freeway. LADWP said aging pipes built in the 1930s were to blame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
10NEWS

Crews repair water main following car crash in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rescue crews were able to repair a water main that was struck by a car at a St. Petersburg intersection Friday afternoon. According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, around 2 p.m., units were sent to the intersection of N 34 Str. and S 24 Ave. When they arrived, crews say they discovered an SUV had struck a large blue water valve that was protruding from the ground.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy