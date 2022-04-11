ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Gas Prices Drop For 14th Straight Day

By City News Service
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 14th consecutive day today, dropping a half-cent to $5.862.

The average price has dropped 20.4 cents over the past 14 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday and 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.7 cents less than one week ago, but 6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.885 more than one year ago.

The average price rose $1.283 to record highs during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 13th consecutive day, decreasing a half-cent to $5.819.

It has dropped 21 cents over the past 13 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday and 1.9 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 11.1 cents less than one week ago, but 4.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.869 higher than one year ago. It rose $1.277 during a 35-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

