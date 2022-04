Camera gear, whether it’s for photography or filmmaking can be quite the pain to store, especially if it’s your career and you’re constantly adding new gear to your kit. And I’m not talking about buying more gear for the sake of buying more gear, I mean you actually need all this stuff to offer more services and a better quality of service to your clients. It’s just the nature of the beast when you work in a creative industry that requires a camera.

