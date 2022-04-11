ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 273

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Khamzat Chimaev proved that he belongs with the best in the welterweight division, he’ll more than likely have to get a victory over another top guy before getting his opportunity to become a world champion. The...

www.mmafighting.com

bjpenndotcom

Aljamain Sterling opens up on his UFC 273 victory over Petr Yan: “I don’t know what the judge who scored it for Yan was thinking”

Aljamain Sterling is riding high after scoring his second victory over Petr Yan. Sterling was the UFC Bantamweight Champion going into UFC 273, while Yan was the interim titleholder. The two collided inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This was a rematch from their March 2021 encounter....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev scoffs at anyone questioning his toughness following UFC 273: “You think I’m not tough?”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has laughed off anyone questioning his toughness after his win at UFC 273 over the weekend. Heading into the pay-per-view in Jacksonville, a lot of fans were excited to see what Khamzat Chimaev could do against someone of Gilbert Burns’ quality. In the end, despite having to walk through fire, “Borz” managed to get his hand raised with a hard-fought unanimous decision win.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Henry Cejudo returning from retirement, plans to re-enter USADA testing pool

The ex-UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion is planning to return from retirement, with his manager Ali Abdelaziz expected to notify the United States Anti-Doping Agency to re-enter him into the drug testing pool on Monday. Abdelaziz confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Sunday following an initial report from ESPN.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 273 last night

Last night (Sat., April 9, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC 273. This pay-per-view event was headlined by a pair of title fights, putting the Featherweight and Bantamweight straps up for grabs in quality match ups Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan. The other primary attraction of the night was the return of Khamzat Chimaev, who aimed to continue his undefeated rise towards Welterweight gold vs. the highly dangerous Gilbert Burns.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MMAmania.com

UFC 273, The Morning After: Assessing Khamzat Chimaev after his legendary brawl

Khamzat Chimaev is a man shrouded in mystique and rumor. Admittedly, part of that is out of his control. He grew up in a foreign land speaking another language, so what exposure Western audiences receive are stories and tales. Brian Stann may have spoken ominously of a killer Welterweight in Sweden or Darren Till will talk about how “Borz” never fatigues, but for the most part, those stories are all we got when Chimaev crushes opponents with absolute ease.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns speaks out following UFC 273 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns is fired up after his UFC 273 defeat, and following the war he had with Khamzat Chimaev can you blame him?. Burns shared the Octagon with Chimaev on the main card of UFC 273. Depending on who you asked going into the fight, it was either going to be one-way traffic for Chimaev, or Burns was going to be too big of a test.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo proclaims Alexander Volkanovski as the featherweight GOAT after UFC 273

Henry Cejudo believes Alexander Volkanovski is now the featherweight GOAT. Entering UFC 273, Volkanovski told BJPENN.com that his title defense against Korean Zombie was a legacy fight for him. He also thought he was closing in on becoming the featherweight GOAT. For Cejudo, who has been angling for a fight with the featherweight champ, he believes Volkanovski became the featherweight GOAT on Saturday night.
UFC
CBS Sports

Bellator 277 -- AJ McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull 2: Fight card, date, odds, location, start time, complete guide

After a few weeks off, Bellator MMA is back in business. Friday night in San Jose, California, kicks off a massive stretch of fights for the promotion where many of its top stars will be in action. Bellator 277 on Friday from the SAP Center is no different as the top of the marquee sees both the featherweight and light heavyweight titles on the line.
SAN JOSE, CA
MMA Fighting

UFC releases heavyweight veteran Chase Sherman

Chase Sherman’s second UFC act has come to an end after four bouts after the 32-year-old heavyweight veteran was let go from the promotion, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Sherman (15-9) re-entered the promotion in 2020 after three first-round knockouts and a trio of...
UFC
Yardbarker

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad Prediction for UFC on ESPN 34

Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will face-off in the main event of this weekend's UFC on ESPN 34, set to take place at the UFC Apex Center. This isn't the first time that these two fighters will meet inside the octagon. They fought for the first time back at UFC 205 in 2015. Luque won the fight via first round knockout, but the two have been on fire since that fight.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 274 poster, video trailer drop for ‘Oliveira vs Gaethje’ on May 7 in Phoenix

Just like UFC 273, which took place last weekend in Jacksonville, Fla., the upcoming UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event will feature a championship doubleheader along with a slam-bang feature fight between two of the most exciting combatants on the roster. UFC 274, scheduled for Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite longtime division contender Justin Gaethje.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MMA Fighting

Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown, Josh Emmett react to UFC 273 aftermath including Khamzat Chimaev and Aljamain Sterling’s wins

On episode 31 of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Matt Brown and Josh Emmett join the show to break down all the action that took place this past weekend at UFC 273. Emmett was keeping a very close eye on the main event as reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski took out “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Of course, Emmett is gunning for a title shot of his own so he’ll give his thoughts on Volkanovski’s performance as well as how he feels like he matches up with the Australian champion.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Khamzat Chimaev slight betting favorite over Colby Covington, underdog to Kamaru Usman

For the first time in his UFC career, Khamzat Chimaev won’t be a massive favorite heading into his next fight. At UFC 273, Chimaev had the most difficult test of his career thus far, winning a unanimous decision over Gilbert Burns in a Fight of the Year candidate. Following the bout, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the organization would next target a fight between Chimaev and one-time interim welterweight champion Colby Covington next, and given the difficulty Chimaev had with Burns, it appears that oddsmakers are resetting their expectations. Internet bookmaker BetOnline set the opening lines for Chimaev against Covington at -200 with the comeback on Covington at +170, and the line has already moved substantially towards Covington, with the odds currently at -125 for Chimaev and +105 for Covington.
UFC

