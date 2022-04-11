On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 273

For the first time in his UFC career, Khamzat Chimaev won’t be a massive favorite heading into his next fight. At UFC 273, Chimaev had the most difficult test of his career thus far, winning a unanimous decision over Gilbert Burns in a Fight of the Year candidate. Following the bout, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the organization would next target a fight between Chimaev and one-time interim welterweight champion Colby Covington next, and given the difficulty Chimaev had with Burns, it appears that oddsmakers are resetting their expectations. Internet bookmaker BetOnline set the opening lines for Chimaev against Covington at -200 with the comeback on Covington at +170, and the line has already moved substantially towards Covington, with the odds currently at -125 for Chimaev and +105 for Covington.

UFC ・ 13 HOURS AGO