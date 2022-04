World No 1 Scottie Scheffler revealed he “cried like a baby” ahead of the final round of the Masters after claiming his first major title. Scheffler held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and carded a closing 71 at Augusta National to finish 10 under par and three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, despite four-putting the 72nd hole.“I was so overwhelmed and didn’t know I was ready for this,” Scheffler said. “I cried like a baby this morning.“I’ve dreamed of having a chance to play in this tournament, I teared up when I got my first invite in the mail....

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO