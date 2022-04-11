ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Heathrow Expects Peak Summer Days To Reach Near 2019 Levels

By Linnea Ahlgren
simpleflying.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has hardly escaped anyone flying out of the UK these past weeks that demand has returned quicker than airports may have expected or been prepared for. London's Heathrow says that March 2022 was the busiest of any month since the start of the pandemic, with 4.2 million travelers passing through...

simpleflying.com

simpleflying.com

Unresponsive Air France Boeing 777 Aborts Landing In Paris

On Monday, April 4, an Air France Boeing 777-300 operating flight AF11 from New York JFK to Paris Charles de Gaulle was approaching its destination and cleared to land when air traffic control picked up distressed voices coming from the aircraft's cockpit. Audibly alarmed, one of the pilots was calling for a thus-far unidentified someone or something to 'Stop! Stop! Stop it!'.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Soon Just 1 Airline Will Operate The Bombardier CRJ-1000

Spare a thought for the much-maligned CRJ-1000. The regional jet, whose first flight was in September 2008, has never been popular. It is too big to comply with the US scope clause, so it never made it into US fleets. Aside from some small European charter operators, it is used...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Summer Days#Covid
simpleflying.com

100-Plus Jets Of Russian Oligarchs Are Stranded In Dubai

Oligarchs seeking a safe haven from Western sanctions have found their private jets stranded on the tarmac of Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport as restrictions on insurance and maintenance have effectively grounded the aircraft. More than 100 aircraft linked to Russian owners have built up at the airport since Russia...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
The Independent

Airport chaos – live: Latest flight cancellations as easyJet and British Airways axe more than 100 UK services

Monday has brought more flight cancellations from Britain’s two biggest airlines, with easyJet and British Airways axing more than 100 scheduled services between them.Their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, are worst affected.British Airways has cancelled 58 domestic and European flights to and from Heathrow so far on Monday.Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 32 flights so far on Monday from its biggest base, Gatwick. Other cancellations have been made from Luton and Edinburgh.Both airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to Covid-related absences.Elsewhere, UK airports continue to struggle under the weight of increased passenger numbers, also citing staffing issues as demand ramps up.Both Manchester and Leeds airports have told travellers to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure times to ensure they don’t get stuck in lengthy security queues and miss their flight.Follow the latest updates below. Read More All the flights cancelled today from UK airportsEaster holiday travel chaos: what’s going on?Manchester Airport boss says sorry for delays – and sets three-hour deadline for security
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
simpleflying.com

Airbus A380 Decline Is The Emirates President’s “Biggest Single Problem”

In parallel with borders opening up across the world (with a few notable exceptions, such as China) following more than two years of prolonged crisis, the airline industry is starting to recover in earnest. As such, operators are beginning to look far off into the future again, dreaming of a world beyond pandemic restrictions and, hopefully, war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Won't Fly Grounded Boeing 777s Before May

Several grounded Boeing 777-200 aircraft in United Airlines’ fleet will have to wait a little longer to be operational again. These planes were grounded following an incident of uncontained engine failure in February 2021, where parts of an aircraft’s Pratt & Whitney engine were showered upon a residential area in Denver.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.Here are the flights that were cancelled today at the UK’s major airports.EasyJet to/from GatwickAmsterdam (2)Copenhagen PortoMontpellier Ibiza Munich Belfast City Berlin Milan Bergamo Milan LinateBarcelonaPreveza Edinburgh Kos Corfu...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Why are airport queues so long and what are passengers’ rights if they miss a flight?

Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been caught up in long delays for airport security, with many travellers missing flights and other departures being delayed. These are the key questions and answers.Why are airport security queues currently so long?The problem has the same root as the widespread cancellations on British Airways and easyJet: a surge in demand for holidays abroad following the UK’s removal, after nearly two years, of travel restrictions.Covid is having a huge impact in two ways. First, current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal. But there is also a long-term effect – in terms of...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Rowdy Emirates A380 Passenger Arrested In Manchester After Landing From Dubai

When Emirates flight EK019 from Dubai landed at Manchester Airport on March 17 at 1907, police boarded the Airbus A380 and arrested an 'unruly' 29-year-old male passenger. Greater Manchester Police today confirmed the incident to Simple Flying. The police department shared the following:. "Officers were called 17 March 2022 at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family misses flight for ruby wedding trip amid Manchester Airport chaos

A family missed their flight to Barcelona earlier this week amid Manchester Airport’s chaotic queues - disrupting a carefully planned ruby wedding anniversary trip that had already been delayed for two years.Mike Turner and husband Luke Harbottle were travelling to Barcelona with Mike’s parents Tom and Marie, who were celebrating 40 years of marriage.Instead of setting off in style, the four arrived for their easyJet flight from Manchester Airport to find the nightmare queues the airport has said are being caused by staff shortages.Having paid £630 for the initial plane tickets, the group missed their flight and were forced to...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

The New Air Force One Boeing 747-8 Faces Production Hiccups

Production issues at Boeing are reported to be the latest cause for lengthy delays on the two new Air Force One aircraft. Somewhat ironically, given current world events, the new aircraft are actually a pair of Boeing 747-8s originally built for a bankrupt Russian airline, Transaero. In a sweeping report...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

100 Years Ago Today: The First Mid-Air Collision Involving Airliners

Precisely 100 years ago today, the world witnessed the first-ever mid-air collision between two aircraft. At two o'clock in the afternoon, while flying in foggy conditions over Thieuloy-Saint-Antoine, P, France, a de Havilland DH.18A collided with Farman F.60 Goliath. The British de Havilland DH.18A was carrying mail from Croydon Airport...
ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

Frontier Airlines Looks To Ditch Jetbridges At Denver International Airport

On April 6, Frontier Airlines, in partnership with Denver International Airport (DEN), sought approval from Denver City Council for a new ground boarding facility at the airport. Frontier Airlines, headquartered in Denver and calling DEN home, is moving away from jet bridges to 14 new ground boarding gates. The airline...
DENVER, CO
simpleflying.com

US Airlines Cancel Hundreds Of Flights Due To Weather And Shortages

US carriers are bracing for a rough weekend as hundreds of flights were canceled and thousands delayed on Saturday alone. JetBlue, Spirit, and Alaska Airlines have seen the most issues with their schedules, battling chaos on the weather and staffing fronts. Thousands affected. As the number of people flying in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

