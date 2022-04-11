Tackling Climate Change with Ideas, Information, and Inspiration

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile global warming continues to be one of the world’s most pressing and acute challenges, attendees at “Climate Change & Health 2022: A Roadmap for Grassroots Advocacy” heard glimmers of hope that the negative effects of climate change can still be reversed in time to head off a looming...

Vox

What’s really holding the world back from stopping climate change

The world is on track to shoot far past climate change targets unless countries make drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. Fortunately, many of the tools to make these cuts are already here and are continuing to get cheaper. Yet the pledges to lower emissions that countries have made so far are nowhere near enough, and the world is drifting even further off course.
World Economic Forum

Wave energy: can ocean power solve the global energy crisis?

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Wave energy could meet all the world’s electricity needs. But technologies to harness wave energy are still developing. Ocean power generation needs to grow by 33% a year to achieve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sourcing Journal

New Alliance Seeks to Accelerate Fashion Industry’s Climate Action

Click here to read the full article. Global Fashion Agenda and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change want “bold actions” on climate change. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCrystal International Sets Net Zero Goal for 2050'Time to Be Bold': Aii Launching $250 Million Fashion Climate FundWhat Jane Fonda Really Thinks of New York's Fashion ActBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
The Wild Hunt

New report on climate change

TWH – In February 2022, a Working Group of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued their report “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability. Summary for Policy Makers.”. The IPCC’s reports drive international climate change negotiations. That 37-page report summarizes a 3,676-page report. The authors...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

What the 1970s teaches about today’s energy crisis

The Biden administration faces an oil crisis the likes of which haven’t been seen since the price shocks of the 1970s. That troubled decade is burned on the American imagination with its Nixonian price controls to slash petroleum costs, gasoline shortages, trucker strikes and Middle Eastern conflicts. But could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Scientists risk arrest to demand climate action

Rose Abramoff drove from her home in Knoxville, Tenn., to the nation’s capital last week to chain herself to the White House fence. The climate scientist was among seven demonstrators arrested on April 6 (and later released). Their motivation: the dire warning that time is swiftly running out to meet the world’s climate goals, as detailed in a major report last week from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

Voices: The UK government cannot invest into North Sea oil while claiming global climate leadership

On 28 February, four days after Putin launched the fossil-fuel funded invasion of Ukraine, the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres delivered a blistering barrage against world leaders for their catastrophic failure on the climate emergency. It was the launch of the terrifying Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) report into the already unfolding climate catastrophe across the globe. While the speech got little media attention, I have never seen such rage and despair from the head of the UN. In fact his words could have been lifted from any speaker at the launch of Extinction Rebellion four years ago....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
POLITICS

