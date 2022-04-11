Fill a Box for our Troops!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year’s first deadly fire took the lives of two people last week in Oildale on Moneta Avenue. The fire also consumed a home leaving a man to struggle and survive without a place to live or any possessions. 57 years old, a proud...
Ruck for the Fallen are at it again! Saturday, April 9th, you are invited to join Ruck For The Fallen to fill their ruck sacks with supplies for for the heroes holding the line at the Texas border. The situation there is less than desirable and the moral is low, so let's do what we know, as Americans and let's show support to our men and women in uniform.
Operation Interdependence has been around for more than twenty years helping deployed soldiers feel a sense of home by sending care packages. Through the end of March you can drop off items at American Furniture Warehouse.
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead after a fire in Oildale early Friday morning. City and county firefighters were called to Moneta Avenue near North Chester Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. after multiple reports of fire at a home. Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Cary Wright said one structure was engulfed in […]
UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody. The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in south Bakersfield on Tuesday has been identified. Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Police arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, on suspicion of murder and recovered a […]
Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Strata Credit Union branch on Panama Lane near South H Street in the Vallarta shopping center was robbed Tuesday evening. A call about the incident came in at about 4:40 p.m, and officers discovered a suspect entered the bank, presented a note demanding money, and ran away from the business […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted after being caught on camera stealing a motorcycle from a residence in central Bakersfield last month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Feb. 25, around 6:30 a.m. a man stole a motorcycle from a residence on Donna Avenue near 1st Street, according to police. The man […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for suspects in ongoing catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries happening in Downtown Bakersfield. There are two suspects. One is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30, 5’10’ to 6’0″, with a heavy build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The death of a woman whose body was found on a Southern California beach is being investigated as a murder, police said. The body was found early Sunday morning on the sand in Long Beach, police said in a statement. The woman appeared to be in her 30s.
