Fill a Box for our Troops!

Ruck for the Fallen are at it again! Saturday, April 9th, you are invited to join Ruck For The Fallen to fill their ruck sacks with supplies for for the heroes holding the line at the Texas border. The situation there is less than desirable and the moral is low, so let's do what we know, as Americans and let's show support to our men and women in uniform.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO