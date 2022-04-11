[WATCH] T.I. Gets Booed During Comedy Show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

There are many perks to filming a TV or film project in California. The weather is usually nice and there are plenty of great locations around. Of course, with it being such a star-studded state, there's also an increased chance that a production may be visited by a big-name celebrity. This time, Respect’s Jennifer Hudson was the celebrity who stumbled upon a film set, as the Oscar winner went out for a bike ride and ended up meeting Michael B. Jordan on the Creed III set.

