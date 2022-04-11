ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

[WATCH] T.I. Gets Booed During Comedy Show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many people are still shocked that he’s going through with it, T.I. has turned his sights from the booth to the stage with a stand-u comedy act which...

thesource.com

Comments / 11

Dr j
1d ago

he knows you have to be highly intelligent to do standup... he thinks he's intelligent because of his connections... he just found out he's not...lol

Reply
2
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I Responds To Being Booed During His Comedy Set At The Barclays Center

On Saturday (April 9), T.I made a guest appearance at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center. While fans expected him to peform some of his songs, he chose to do comedy instead. Based on clips circulating around social media, the crowd wasn't interested and gave him boos during his set. To clear the air after his set, T.I went live with Michael Blackson on Instagram to talk about his perspective on his performance.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Godfrey Clarifies Misunderstanding With T.I.’s Comedy Set After Rapper Voiced Displeasure Over Recent Incident

In an interview on the Breakfast Club, comedian Godfrey clarified his recent situation with T.I. after the two traded comments about a comedy set in Atlanta. The comic took issue with T.I. taking the stage after him last month to deliver some stand-up, despite Godfrey being billed as the headliner. “As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you,” he said on an episode of his podcast In Godfrey We Trust.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

T.I gets booed on stage and Frank Holder interviews him right after (video)

It was a tough crowd for T.I.’s comedy set at the Barclay center in Brooklyn. T.I. is touring and mastering his comedy set in multiple cities (Baltimore is next). Interestingly it was T.I. who just a couple of days ago had an altercation with another comedian when he went onstage and took her mic because he was mad about a joke she made at his expense.
BALTIMORE, MD
HipHopDX.com

Nelly & Tank Offer Support To T.I. After He's Booed At Brooklyn's Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY – As T.I. continues to build his résumé as a stand-up comic, he seems to be perpetually swept up in viral moments. On Saturday (April 9), T.I. appeared at the April Fools Comedy Jam in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center alongside a heavy-hitting lineup of comedians such as Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Michael Blackson and more alongside musical performances by Moneybagg Yo, Lil Kim and DJ Envy.
BROOKLYN, NY
