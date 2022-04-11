ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm starting at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Alec Bohm as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Bohm will bat eighth and play third base while Johan Camargo takes a seat for Monday's game. Bohm has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.1 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Michael Lorenzen shines in Angels debut vs. Marlins

Michael Lorenzen pitched six strong innings while Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell each had a home run and an RBI double to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Lorenzen was born in Anaheim and grew up an...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Albert Pujols hits first HR since return to Cardinals

Ten-time All-Star Albert Pujols is already considered one of the greatest players in franchise history. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer will go down in the record books in the same chapter as Stan Musial, Rogers Hornsby and Bob Gibson. Now 42 years old, Pujols just recently signed a one-year...
MLB
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Update: Avisail Garcia scratched Monday for Marlins, Garrett Cooper now at DH

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia has been scratched from the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Garcia was initially lined up in the cleanup spot as the Marlins' designated hitter for Monday's interleague opener. Garrett Cooper is now at DH for Miami and Jesus Aguilar is on cleanup duty. This is the first time Garcia has been held out of the lineup through the first four games.
MLB
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies' Monday game

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies bench versus Mets

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Johan Camargo is starting on third base in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Phillies have an implied total of 4.65 runs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Benched after night to forget at 3B

Bohm is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Bohm has reached base in all six of his plate appearances (three doubles, three walks) between his two starts this season, but he hasn't been able to make much progress in his battle with Bryson Stott for the top job at third base. That might be due to his poor defense more than anything, and his move to the bench Tuesday comes as little surprise after he had a particularly horrendous night at the hot corner in Monday's 5-4 win over the Mets. Though he successfully fielded the five balls hit his way, Bohm's three throwing errors were a big reason the Phillies fell into a 4-0 hole before rallying for five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Stott is picking up a start at the keystone Tuesday in place of a resting Jean Segura, but Bohm will still take a seat while Johan Camargo fills in for him at third base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Despite loss to Stars, Lightning like their defensive play

DALLAS — The Lightning and Stars played more than 55 minutes Tuesday night before either team scored a goal. So, when Dallas forward Roope Hintz found a soft spot in the slot, took a feed from Joe Pavelski from behind the net and wristed a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy gloveside with just under five minutes remaining, the five Tampa Bay skaters on the ice stopped in their tracks.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Eight total bases Tuesday

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a grand slam and six total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He was also caught stealing. Ramirez tripled on a blooper to shallow left-center, the result of Nick Senzel and Tommy Pham colliding in the outfield. His grand slam in the ninth, which broke the game open for Cleveland, was no cheapie. Ramirez is batting .429 in the early going.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Moved to minors

The Diamondbacks optioned Ellis to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Arizona swapped him off the 28-man active roster in favor of another backup infielder in Yonny Hernandez, who offers the ability to more defensive positions. Ellis is largely limited to playing the two corner-infield spots, and he was unable to take advantage of the early playing time that was extended to him while Josh Rojas (oblique) opened the season on the injured list. In three games with Arizona, Ellis went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Javy Guerra: DFA'd by San Diego

Guerra was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday. Guerra surrendered four earned runs over two innings during his lone appearance of the season Sunday against the Diamondbacks, and he won't retain his spot on the Friars' 40-man roster. San Diego claimed Kyle Tyler off waivers in a corresponding move.
SAN DIEGO, CA

