Gabrielle Union-Wade will star in the fresh take on the classic comedy, Cheaper by the Dozen and is leaning into her Blackness. From jumping the broom on her wedding day to making sure her natural hair was wrapped with a silk scarf at night in the Kenya Barris-produced film, the award-winning actress spoke with BET.com to share what her experience was like behind the scenes as an executive producer on the film. Union-Wade also opened up on what it took to bring her character Zoey Baker to life.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 26 DAYS AGO