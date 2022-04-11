ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierre, SD

Multiple agencies called to assist at grass fire Friday afternoon west of Fort Pierre

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a half dozen fire departments were called to a grass fire west of Fort Pierre around mid-afternoon on Friday (April 8, 2022). Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tye Odden...

