Citrus County School Board members were satisfied with how school district staff is proposing to get athletic trainers onto campuses. During its regular meeting Tuesday, April 12, the board agreed to have a contract drafted with the University of Florida Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute to hire four athletic trainers to work 40 hours a week for 44 weeks, from Aug. 1 to May 31.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO