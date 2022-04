Speed, explosion, elusiveness and the ability to create in open space are key traits for today's NFL offenses, and we see plenty of that in the 2022 NFL draft class. Just look at the ridiculously fast 40-yard dash times turned in at the combine this year. Or go open up the tape on some of the top-tier players in the class. Good luck tackling some of these lightning-quick talents.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO