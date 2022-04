The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason took a tragic turn Saturday with the news that quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a vehicle on a Florida interstate. Haskins, who recently signed his tender to return to Pittsburgh for the upcoming season, was on his way back to Pittsburgh after working out with several teammates prior to his tragic accident. He was just 24 years old.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO