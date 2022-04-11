ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Pfister Hotel has a New Artist in the House

By Catherine Jozwik
shepherdexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late March, the Pfister Hotel chose “pataphysical illustrator”Christopher T. Wood as its 13th Artist-in-Residence. Succeeding conceptual abstract artist Nykoli Koslow, Wood began his one-year residency at the Artist Studio, located in the historic hotel’s lobby, on April 1. The Shepherd Express recently interviewed Wood about...

shepherdexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pfister Hotel#New Work#Communication Design#House#The Shepherd Express#Mfa#Bfa#The University Of Dayton
Fstoppers

Learn How These Fantastic Portraits Were Lit and Shot

Portrait lighting is about a lot more than simply creating a technically balanced image of your subject; it is your chance to exercise your creativity and show off your subject in a compelling and interesting fashion. If you would like to improve your own portrait photography, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you how one photographer lit and shot a set of portraits using several lights and modifiers.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Architectural Digest

This Insane Swedish Treehouse Is Made of 350 Bird Houses—And It's a New Hotel

These days, Scandinavian design is often associated with the beloved Danish concept of hygge, which boasts no direct translation into any other language. The design community, though, has interpreted it to encompass that coveted sense of cold-weather coziness with a Nordic-specific state of relaxation. Hygge emerged in the early days of 2016 and became an instant and long-lasting fad, but Scandinavian design represents so much more than just hygge. It was a movement that emerged in Nordic countries in the 1950s and emphasized a simplistic look: Clean lines, no unnecessary ornamentation, neutral and soothing palettes, and mostly organic materials. And no other place embraces Scandinavian Modernism quite like Sweden’s Treehotel, which will debut its Bjarke Ingels Group–designed guest room in May of this year.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Paintings
MY 103.5

Longtime Bozeman Hotel Has A New Name

This hotel has been in Bozeman for so long and is a staple of the most exciting streets in the past few years. I was on the phone last night with my sister, and she told me that a few of her friends are coming into Bozeman next week, and the hotel they booked didn't ring any bells. They are staying at The Sapphire Motel, which drew a blank, so I looked it up, and The Sapphire Motel took over the Royal 7 Hotel on 7th Avenue.
BOZEMAN, MT
ARTnews

The Best Pottery Wheels for Young Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Does your kid love clay? Consider purchasing them their own at-home pottery studio. Designed for small hands and equipped with a low-power motor, kid-friendly pottery wheels can help stimulate your young one’s imagination while providing them with hands-on experience with making, shaping, and changing an artwork of their own. They can use pottery wheels to make simple pots but also ornaments, little sculptures, and more. Unlike their adult counterparts, these pottery wheels typically...
DESIGN
ARTnews

The Prado Has Re-created the Scents of a Lush Jan Brueghel Landscape for an Olfactory Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Flowers and trees bloom in Jan Brueghel the Elder’s sumptuous garden, where peacocks and civets prowl the grounds as a child plucks a petal from its stem, inhaling the fragrance. Since the painting of The Sense of Smell in the 17th century, viewers have said the scent of spring was so strongly suggested, it seemed to emanate from the canvas. Now, visitors to the Prado Museum in Madrid can literally inhale the scents of the Flemish Master’s painting. For “The Essence of a Painting. An Olfactory Exhibition,” Alejandro Vergara, the Prado’s head curator of...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
ARTnews

Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, Ars Electronica Launch Prize for Latin American Artists Working With Technology

Click here to read the full article. The Miami-based Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has partnered with one of Europe’s most storied art-and-technology festivals, Ars Electronica, to create a new grant program that will support Latin American artists working with technology. The CIFO-Ars Electronica Awards will come with up to $30,000 per artist. They support the commissioning of new major works that will enter CIFO’s collection and be presented at Ars Electonrica’s annual festival in Linz, Austria. The inaugural five recipients are Amor Muñoz, Dora Bartilotti, Thessia Machado, and Ana Elena Tejera, and the artist collective Electrobiota Collective. Muñoz will receive $30,000....
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy