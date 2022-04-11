PIONEER ATHLETIC CHANGES

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene coach says he takes “full responsibility” for shoving an umpire during a youth baseball game, sending him to the hospital. Robbie Johnson was coaching his select team, the Texas Phenoms, while they were playing two games in The Colony over the weekend. Johnson says the first game was played […]

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO