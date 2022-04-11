PIONEER ATHLETIC CHANGES

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
RYE COVE — Thomas Walker sophomore pitcher Eden Muncy recorded 23 strikeouts Tuesday. In the end, however, it was a sophomore from Rye Cove that delivered the show-stopper. Despite Muncy’s stellar performance on the mound, Rye Cove produced six hits in the final three innings to take a 4-3 Cumberland District softball extra-inning victory on its home field.
PJ Chiles – The previous edition of the Mint Hill Times Player of the Week continues to shine for the Patriots. Against the Eagles of East Mecklenburg he drove in 4 runs on 3 base hits while increasing his BA .432 on the season. He packs an OBP .533, SLG% .486, OPS 1.020 on 14 hits.
The New Jersey native will lead on-campus recruiting, assist with event coordination, and more, according to HBCU Gameday. As the climate changes for minority and underrepresented hires, Howard University makes history in hiring Janice Pettyjohn to become the first woman hired to a full-time position for the school’s football program.
EDINBURG, Texas (KTSM) – After being crown the NBA G-League MVP last week, Trevelin Queen continues to prove that he deserves an NBA contract. Queen, who starred at New Mexico State from 2018-2020, had a career night in the biggest game of the season for the G-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday evening. Playing […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene coach says he takes “full responsibility” for shoving an umpire during a youth baseball game, sending him to the hospital. Robbie Johnson was coaching his select team, the Texas Phenoms, while they were playing two games in The Colony over the weekend. Johnson says the first game was played […]
Comments / 0