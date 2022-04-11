The Mediapro Studio Rolls Out ‘The Head,’ ‘Paraiso,’ ‘Hunting Ana Bravo’ Off MipTV

Click here to read the full article. A fire broke out at the UK’s famed Pinewood Studios on Tuesday, the Buckingham Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed. Multiple reports suggest that the blaze broke out on the set of Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, located on the Richard Attenborough stage. The upcoming film starring West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot and Tony winner Andrew Burnap recently entered production. Marc Webb is directing, with Oscar nominee Marc Platt producing, and the La La Land duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul providing original songs. Disney did not immediately respond when contacted by Deadline for comment. More from Deadline'Encanto' Composer Germaine Franco Taps Into Rhythms Of Colombia & Makes History With Disney Score - Production ValueDisney Dissent Looks To Grow Over 'Don't Say Gay' As LGBTQ+ Staff Plan Walkouts Starting TodayJohn Oliver Calls Bob Chapek's Explanation For Disney Donations To "Don't Say Gay" Politicians "Actively Insulting"Best of DeadlineAwards Season Red Carpet Photos -- See The GalleryWhat's New On HBO Max For March 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Netflix For March 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Series, Movies & More

TV SHOWS ・ 28 DAYS AGO