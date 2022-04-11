Nine Tri-State Food Banks Benefit from Balloon Build in Vincennes

Things are really getting cooking at Salina Country Club, with the rollout of a new pastry program open to the general public. Club Chef Tim Bailey’s baked goods are now available for online order and pickup for anyone regardless of club membership status. That means anyone can get a taste of the club’s delicious rolls, infamously good brownies, lemon bars, pecan bread, ice creams and even made-to-order pies. Rolls and brownies are sold by the dozen, and pecan bread loaves and pies are sold whole.

SALINA, KS ・ 24 DAYS AGO