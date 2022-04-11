ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck’s Gordmans Building Sits Empty, What’s Coming Next?

By Andi Ahne
 2 days ago
It was back in May of 2020 when we first heard the store would be closing permanently. 30 jobs lost, and a cult favorite, gone from our community. And.. Bismarck's Gordmans wasn't the only one to close. Fargo, Minot, and Grand Forks also lost their locations. If you don't...

Mary
2d ago

What about an 'At Home' store? Gordman's building is about the right size. 'At Home' is a store where you can purchase almost anything for the home from kitchenware to patio furniture and everything in between.

