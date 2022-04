Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas every Wednesday from April 13-May 4!. According to the company, "Krispy Kreme will set the price for an Original Glazed dozen each Wednesday, April 13 through May 4, based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States on the Monday at the beginning of the week. Krispy Kreme will alert fans to the price by posting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump."

