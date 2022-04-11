ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelsea Ballerini to co-host tonight's CMT Music Awards remotely after testing positive for COVID-19 -- Kane Brown to fill in

 1 day ago

“CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19,” a CMT spokesperson said....

Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Joins CMT Awards Lineup

Following her big win at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Carrie Underwood has been announced as a performer for the upcoming 2022 CMT Awards. According to a release from CMT, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, and Old Dominion have been added to the line-up of performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will take place in one week. Others performing are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Carly Pearce.
MUSIC
UPI News

Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards

March 24 (UPI) -- Luke Combs will miss his scheduled performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The 32-year-old country music singer will be unable to perform at the awards show after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement Wednesday, a CMT rep told Country Now that Combs is quarantining...
MUSIC
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kane Brown Leads CMT Awards Nominations, With Big Looks for Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini

Click here to read the full article. Country star Kane Brown leads the list of nominations for the 2022 CMT Music Awards with four, followed by three apiece for Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson. Joining the latter two artists as first-time nominees are Brittney Spencer, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block and Tenille Arts, and two non-country artists who appeared as guests on CMT during the year, H.E.R. and Paul Klein of LANY. Carly Pearce, who is up for two awards, helped announce the nominations Wednesday morning on CBS, which will air the CMT Awards for the...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
CELEBRITIES
Leavenworth Times

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown’s four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Quarantined With COVID, Replaced By Old Dominion And Kane Brown On The CMT Music Awards

Talk about a double dose of bad news. Unfortunately, Luke Combs will no longer be performing on the CMT Music Awards this year after apparently testing positive for COVID. According to Country Now, Luke was scheduled to tape his performance for the awards show (that nobody watches) today, but the company that was handling tickets for the performances announced that he will no longer be appearing because he is “quarantined with COVID.”
MUSIC
